This grilled chicken breast is hearty, flavourful, spicy and absolutely delicious.

Ingredients

4 teaspoons chopped fresh thyme leaves

1 teaspoon freshly grated lemon zest

1 teaspoon garlic salt

1/2 teaspoon pepper

4 boneless skinless chicken breasts (6 to 8 oz each)

2 teaspoons vegetable oil

Method

Heat gas or charcoal grill.

In a small bowl, mix thyme, lemon, garlic salt and pepper.

Coat both sides of chicken with oil, then rub with thyme mixture.

Place chicken on grill over medium heat. Cover grill; cook 12 to 17 minutes, turning once, until juice of chicken is clear when the centre of thickest part is cut (at least 165°F in the centre).

Garnish with additional fresh thyme if desired.

Serve.