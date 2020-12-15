This grilled chicken breast is hearty, flavourful, spicy and absolutely delicious.
Ingredients
4 teaspoons chopped fresh thyme leaves
1 teaspoon freshly grated lemon zest
1 teaspoon garlic salt
1/2 teaspoon pepper
4 boneless skinless chicken breasts (6 to 8 oz each)
2 teaspoons vegetable oil
Method
Heat gas or charcoal grill.
In a small bowl, mix thyme, lemon, garlic salt and pepper.
Coat both sides of chicken with oil, then rub with thyme mixture.
Place chicken on grill over medium heat. Cover grill; cook 12 to 17 minutes, turning once, until juice of chicken is clear when the centre of thickest part is cut (at least 165°F in the centre).
Garnish with additional fresh thyme if desired.
Serve.