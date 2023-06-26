DIY Recipes: How to make ginger ice cream

Ingredients for making ginger ice cream

1 cup heavy cream

1 1/2 cups half and half (divided use)

ADVERTISEMENT

4 large egg yolks

1/2 cup sugar

Pinch salt

2 tablespoons peeled, very finely grated fresh ginger

Method for making ginger ice cream

ADVERTISEMENT

Place the heavy cream and 1/2 cup of the half and half in a heat-proof 1-quart capacity container or bowl and place a fine mesh strainer over the container. Set aside.

Place the egg yolks in a medium bowl anchored on a damp towel and set aside.

Warm the remaining cup of half and half, sugar and salt over a medium flame, swirling the pot occasionally until the mixture is steaming and small bubbles form on the bottom of the pan for a few minutes.

Dribble the hot half and half mixture into the yolks, whisking constantly. Return the mixture to the pot, place over a low flame.

Cook, stirring constantly with a heat-proof silicone spatula, scraping the sides and bottom of the pan, until the mixture begins to “stick” and/or measures 170ºF on an instant-read thermometer.

ADVERTISEMENT

Remove the pot from the heat and pour the hot custard through the strainer and into the cold cream mixture.

Stir in the grated ginger and its juice, and chill for at least 4 hours, and up to 2 days.

Place the ice cream base in the freezer for 20-30 minutes to get it really cold, shaking or stirring it every 10 minutes.

Spin the ice cream in an ice cream maker until it is the consistency of a thick milkshake.

Transfer the ice cream to a storage container (preferably one that has been chilled in the freezer and freeze for at least 2 hours for a scoopable consistency.

ADVERTISEMENT