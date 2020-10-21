This sauce can be used as an appetizer and is the best recipe.

Ingredients

500g-750g chicken gizzards

3 cloves (pregowama)

4 cloves garlic

1 1/2inch ginger

Petite belle pepper (kpakoshito/ green chilli)

1/2 medium onion

1 bay leaf

1 chicken stock cube chopped

1 tablespoon curry powder

Salt as required

1 teaspoon red chilli powder optional for extra heat

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

1 clove garlic crushed

Vegetables (1 onion, 1 carrot, 2 bell pepper (green and red), green beans cut into desired sizes)

Method