DIY Recipes: How to make Nkati Cake (Peanut Brittle)

Ingredients

1 cup Roasted Peanuts (unsalted)

½ Cup Sugar

2 Tsp Water

Method

For roasted peanuts check my earlier post here.

Line a baking tray with a baking sheet.

Place the sugar in a pot, add the water and stir. Place the pot on the hob on medium heat.

Stir gradually, as soon as it starts to melt and the caramel colour starts to form.

As the caramel forms, lower the heat and pick up the pot and swirl it.

Place the pot back on the heat and repeat step 5 until the sugar has all melted and a brown caramel has formed.

Remove from the heat, add the roasted peanuts and stir quickly until all is well coated.

Using a soup spoon and teaspoon scoop spoonfuls of the nkati cake. Use the teaspoon to roll it off the spoon onto the baking sheet. Roll the nkatie cake into a ball using your palms. Work quickly to prevent the nkati cake from cooling down and hardening.

Let the nkati cake cool down and store in airtight containers or wrap them up in gift bags and give them out as gifts for your loved ones.