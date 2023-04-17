DIY Recipes: How to make onion bread

Ingredients

1 (.25 ounce) package of active dry yeast

2 tablespoons white sugar

ADVERTISEMENT

1 ½ cups warm water (110 degrees F/45 degrees C)

2 teaspoons salt

2 tablespoons shortening

1 tablespoon minced onions

½ teaspoon dried oregano

ADVERTISEMENT

3 ½ cups bread flour

½ onion

2 tablespoons butter, melted

Method

In a large mixing bowl, dissolve yeast and sugar in warm water. Let stand until creamy, about 10 minutes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Stir salt, shortening, minced onions, oregano and 2 cups of bread flour into the yeast mixture. Stir in the remaining flour, 1/2 cup at a time, beating well after each addition. Cover with a damp cloth and let rise in a warm place until doubled in volume, about 1 hour.

Stir dough to deflate and place it into a lightly greased 9x5 inch loaf pan. Cover with a damp cloth and let rise until the top of the dough is within 1/2 inch of the top of the pan, about 40 minutes. Meanwhile, preheat the oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).

After the loaf has risen, arrange onion slices on top of the loaf. Pour melted butter over the slices and bake in preheated oven for 35 to 40 minutes or until golden brown.