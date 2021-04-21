DIY Recipes: How to make Pawpaw stew

Ingredients

1 medium-sized unripped Pawpaw

Smoked Fish or Cooked Meat

Can Tomato

1 Onion

2 cloves garlic

Ginger (quantity of choice)

Hot pepper

Cooking oil (any of preference)

Seasoning powder/cubes

Salt

Shrimp powder (if preferred)

Curry powder (if preferred)

Method

Wash, peel pawpaw and cut it into pieces (remove seeds). Pour inside a saucepan, add water and boil for 15-20mins until soft. Blend it and set aside.

Wash and cut onion, garlic, ginger and pepper into pieces. Blend them

Heat oil and pour blended onion, garlic, ginger and pepper. Allow it to cook until it thickens.

Add can tomato and cook for 2-5mins then add fresh tomatoes. Add smoked fish or cooked meat.

Add seasoning cube/powder or shrimp powder (if preferred) and curry powder. Allow it to simmer for 5-10mins.

Add your blended pawpaw and salt to taste. Let it cook for 10mins (until you see oil on top of stew).