DIY Recipes: How to make Pineapple coconut juice

Berlinda Entsie

Pineapple with coconut water is one of the best ways to hydrate during the hot season.

It’s easy to make with amazing health benefits and all you need is a few ingredients.

Ingredients

1 medium ripe pineapple

2 (500 ml) Juice boxes of Coconut water

½ Cup Honey syrup (optional)

1 lime

Method

Wash and cut up pineapple

Add pineapple chunks to the jar of a blender, and blend till smooth. Feel free to add some coconut water to help the blender move freely if necessary.

If you like a really smooth juice, squeeze pineapple purée with a nut bag before transferring it into a jug.

Pour the rest of the coconut water in, add the lime juice and chill for an hour before serving or serve immediately with ice cubes.

