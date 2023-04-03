DIY Recipes: How to make plantain balls

Ingredients

2 fingers overripe plantains

2 ½ cups all purpose flour

7g fast rising yeast ( 1 sachet)

80g (⅓ cup) granulated sugar

200mls of warm water

1 teaspoon crushed pepper flakes or 1 habanero pepper (optional)

1 teaspoon onion powder

½ teaspoon salt

4 cups of Oil (for deep frying)

Method

Peel the plantains and put them in a bowl. Mash with a fork or use a hand blender.

Add the warm water and start mixing with a spatula

The dough should be light but not runny.

Cover with cling film and a kitchen napkin. Put in a warm place and allow to rest for 45mins. After 45 mins it should have doubled in size.

Remove the cling film and deflate the dough with your hands or a spatula.

Add the pepper flakes and mix in with a spatula.

Heat oil in a deep pan or wok.

When the oil is hot, start frying the dough in balls

Fry the plantain balls till golden brown and remove them from the oil.