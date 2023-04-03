ADVERTISEMENT
DIY Recipes: How to make plantain balls

Berlinda Entsie

This recipe is delicious and very easy to prepare,

Plantain balls
Here's a way to switch your plantain recipes.

Ingredients

2 fingers overripe plantains

2 ½ cups all purpose flour

7g fast rising yeast ( 1 sachet)

80g (⅓ cup) granulated sugar

200mls of warm water

1 teaspoon crushed pepper flakes or 1 habanero pepper (optional)

1 teaspoon onion powder

½ teaspoon salt

4 cups of Oil (for deep frying)

Method

Peel the plantains and put them in a bowl. Mash with a fork or use a hand blender.

Add the warm water and start mixing with a spatula

The dough should be light but not runny.

Cover with cling film and a kitchen napkin. Put in a warm place and allow to rest for 45mins. After 45 mins it should have doubled in size.

Remove the cling film and deflate the dough with your hands or a spatula.

Add the pepper flakes and mix in with a spatula.

Heat oil in a deep pan or wok.

When the oil is hot, start frying the dough in balls

Fry the plantain balls till golden brown and remove them from the oil.

Serve.

Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie a reporter at Pulse.com.gh/bi/. She reports on all your business related issues and always ready to promote your business through amazing reportage.
