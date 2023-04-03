Here's a way to switch your plantain recipes.
DIY Recipes: How to make plantain balls
This recipe is delicious and very easy to prepare,
Ingredients
2 fingers overripe plantains
2 ½ cups all purpose flour
7g fast rising yeast ( 1 sachet)
80g (⅓ cup) granulated sugar
200mls of warm water
1 teaspoon crushed pepper flakes or 1 habanero pepper (optional)
1 teaspoon onion powder
½ teaspoon salt
4 cups of Oil (for deep frying)
Method
Peel the plantains and put them in a bowl. Mash with a fork or use a hand blender.
Add the warm water and start mixing with a spatula
The dough should be light but not runny.
Cover with cling film and a kitchen napkin. Put in a warm place and allow to rest for 45mins. After 45 mins it should have doubled in size.
Remove the cling film and deflate the dough with your hands or a spatula.
Add the pepper flakes and mix in with a spatula.
Heat oil in a deep pan or wok.
When the oil is hot, start frying the dough in balls
Fry the plantain balls till golden brown and remove them from the oil.
Serve.
