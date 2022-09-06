It is mostly served as a snack.
DIY Recipes: How to make Rice cake
This recipe is super easy to make and delicious
Ingredients
1 cup rice uncooked
1 1/2 cups water
2 eggs
2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
2 teaspoons of flavourings of your choice
1 teaspoon salt and pepper
Method
Preheat Oven to 350℉.
Place the uncooked rice in the food processor or blender and process until ground.
Place the rest of the ingredients in a high-speed blender or food processor.
Pour the mixture into a greased doughnut pan, muffin tin or any other shaped pan (if using silicone, there's no need to grease).
Bake for 40-50 minutes or until the tops are brown and all sides are completely crispy.
Remove from the oven and allow it to cool.
Serve.
