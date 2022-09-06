RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Food travel

DIY Recipes: How to make Rice cake

Berlinda Entsie

This recipe is super easy to make and delicious

Rice cakes
It is mostly served as a snack.

Ingredients

1 cup rice uncooked

1 1/2 cups water

2 eggs

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons of flavourings of your choice

1 teaspoon salt and pepper

Method

Preheat Oven to 350℉.

Place the uncooked rice in the food processor or blender and process until ground.

Place the rest of the ingredients in a high-speed blender or food processor.

Pour the mixture into a greased doughnut pan, muffin tin or any other shaped pan (if using silicone, there's no need to grease).

Bake for 40-50 minutes or until the tops are brown and all sides are completely crispy.

Remove from the oven and allow it to cool.

Serve.

