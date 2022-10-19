Salad wraps are very simple and easy to make.
DIY Recipes: How to make Salad wrap
This salad wrap makes a great lunch or picnic.
Ingredients
2 (10 ounces) can chunk chicken, drained and flaked
¼ cup chopped onion
¼ cup mayonnaise
4 tablespoons fresh salsa
Salt and pepper to taste
6 (10-inch) flour tortillas
12 lettuce leaves
- Method
In a small bowl combine the chicken, onion, mayonnaise, salsa, salt and pepper. Mix together.
Line each tortilla with two lettuce leaves, then divide the chicken salad mixture evenly among each tortilla and roll up, or wrap.
Serve.
