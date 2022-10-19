RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Food travel

DIY Recipes: How to make Salad wrap

This salad wrap makes a great lunch or picnic.

Salad wrap
Salad wrap

Salad wraps are very simple and easy to make.

Ingredients

2 (10 ounces) can chunk chicken, drained and flaked

¼ cup chopped onion

¼ cup mayonnaise

4 tablespoons fresh salsa

Salt and pepper to taste

6 (10-inch) flour tortillas

12 lettuce leaves

  • Method

In a small bowl combine the chicken, onion, mayonnaise, salsa, salt and pepper. Mix together.

Line each tortilla with two lettuce leaves, then divide the chicken salad mixture evenly among each tortilla and roll up, or wrap.

Serve.

