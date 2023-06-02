DIY Recipes: How to make soy milk

Ingredients for making soy milk

Soybeans

Water for soaking

Distilled water

Sweetener (Optional)

Method for making soy milk

Soak the soybeans in water covering overnight. This will cause the beans to expand and the skins will come off easily. You can choose to peel the skins or maintain them when blending.

Place the soaked beans into a high-speed processor/blender for just 10-15 seconds to break down the seeds slightly. Add the water and blend again until smooth and creamy.

Transfer the entire mixture to the pot and bring to a boil over medium heat, stirring often. Continue to cook for 3-4 minutes. While boiling, remove the foam that starts floating on top.

Reduce the heat and simmer for 15-20 minutes, stirring occasionally to make sure nothing is sticking to the bottom of the pan.

Turn the heat off and leave to cool down for a few minutes. You can strain the liquid to remove any fibre using a clean cloth OR still maintain the fibre in it.