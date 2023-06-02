ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Food travel

DIY Recipes: How to make soy milk

Berlinda Entsie

Soy milk popularly called soya milk is a popular drink in Ghana.

Soy milk
Soy milk

This recipe is very healthy and delicious.

Recommended articles

Soybeans

Water for soaking

ADVERTISEMENT

Distilled water

Sweetener (Optional)

Soak the soybeans in water covering overnight. This will cause the beans to expand and the skins will come off easily. You can choose to peel the skins or maintain them when blending.

Place the soaked beans into a high-speed processor/blender for just 10-15 seconds to break down the seeds slightly. Add the water and blend again until smooth and creamy.

ADVERTISEMENT

Transfer the entire mixture to the pot and bring to a boil over medium heat, stirring often. Continue to cook for 3-4 minutes. While boiling, remove the foam that starts floating on top.

Reduce the heat and simmer for 15-20 minutes, stirring occasionally to make sure nothing is sticking to the bottom of the pan.

Turn the heat off and leave to cool down for a few minutes. You can strain the liquid to remove any fibre using a clean cloth OR still maintain the fibre in it.

Then transfer to a bottle. Store your homemade soy milk in the fridge for 3-5 days.

Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie Berlinda Entsie a reporter at Pulse.com.gh/bi/. She reports on all your business related issues and always ready to promote your business through amazing reportage.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Original name of Africa and how it got its current name

Original name of Africa and how it got its current name

Jemaa El-Fna Square Marrakech [Continent Hop]

You should visit 5 of Africa's most popular and historic markets

Dzenkple

DIY Recipe: How to make Dzenkple

Cornmeal doughnuts (Bamfo bisi or Awiesu)

DIY Recipes: How to make cornmeal doughnuts (Awiesu)