DIY Recipes: How to make Spinach smoothie

Spinach smoothie is a sensational veggie and fruit beverage you’ll love even if you’re not a fitness enthusiast or a vegan.
A cup of this wondrous vegetable is good enough as it is but turning it into a cold quenching drink is a whole new level.
Ingredients
2 cups fresh or frozen pineapple chunks
½ banana
4 cups spinach
½ cup ice cubes
¾ cup coconut water
Method
Place frozen pineapple chunks, banana, and spinach in a blender. Add ice cubes.
Pour in coconut water and blend until smooth. If your smoothie is too thick, add more coconut water as needed and pulse to dilute, until desired consistency has been reached.
Pour smoothie into glasses and garnish with fresh pineapple, if desired.
