DIY Recipes: How to make the authentic Ghanaian Kelewele

Ingredients

6 Ripe Plantains

1/2 piece raw ginger

1/2 White onion

2 cloves garlic

1 tsp nutmeg

1 tsp Cayenne pepper

1 tsp Anise seed

1 tsp salt

Oil for frying

Method

Using a sharp knife, cut a shallow line down the length of the plantain and peel back the skin.

Chop the plantain into small cubes of about 1-inch size.

Grate the ginger into a large bowl then add chopped garlic and chopped onions.

Now in the bowl blend in your cayenne pepper, anise seed, nutmeg and salt. Mix well.

Next, add in your plantain cubes and toss to coat in the spice mix. Leave to rest for 30 minutes.

In a deep skillet, add enough oil to slightly submerge the plantains and heat to 350 degrees F.

Separate the plantain into batches so that each lot can fry without touching one another. This is crucial to achieving the right texture.

Now for each batch, add into the skillet to brown, turning once during the process. It should take about 5 minutes per batch.

Use a strainer ladle to remove the plantains from the pan and rest on a plate covered with paper towels.