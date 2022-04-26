RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Food travel

DIY Recipes: How to make the best Aboboi (Bambara beans stew)

Aboboi is the name used to call Bambara beans stew.

Aboboi (Bambara beans stew) with tatale
It can be served with gari, sugar, tatale, and fried ripe plantain.

Ingredients

2 cups of Bambara beans

1 onion (chopped)

3 tomatoes (chopped)

1 clove of garlic (crushed)

3 tablespoons of dried powdered shrimp

Mackerel (broken into smaller pieces)

Fried meat, chopped (optional)

1 tablespoon of powdered pepper

Salt (to taste)

Method

Boil bambara beans in a saucepan for about two hours and set aside. (You can soak it overnight before boiling).

Pour some oil into a saucepan and put it on fire.

Put the chopped onions into the oil and stir. Let it fry for a while.

Add chopped tomatoes, salt, pepper, and crushed garlic and stir.

Add a little water and let it cook for a while.

Add your powdered dry shrimp, mackerel, fried meat and stir.

Add your bambara beans to the sauce on fire and stir. Leave it to cook for some time.

Remove from fire when ready and serve.

