It is best served with Banku and hot pepper sauce.
DIY Recipes: How to make the best Fried Tilapia
This fried tilapia recipe is delicious.
Ingredients
2 pieces of tilapia, cleaned and scales removed
2 teaspoons salt
1 cup cooking oil
Method
Rub salt all over the fish including the insides.
Heat oil in a wide frying pan
When the oil is hot, put in the tilapia. Cover the frying pan, but make sure to open it a little so that steam can come out. Fry each side in medium heat for about 6 to 10 minutes. Note: I usually wait until I don’t hear any sound. This means that the liquid is gone and the fish is crisp.
Remove from the pan and arrange on a serving plate.
Serve with your favourite condiments and side dish.
