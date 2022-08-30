RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Food travel

DIY Recipes: How to make the best Fried Tilapia

Berlinda Entsie

This fried tilapia recipe is delicious.

It is best served with Banku and hot pepper sauce.

Ingredients

2 pieces of tilapia, cleaned and scales removed

2 teaspoons salt

1 cup cooking oil

Method

Rub salt all over the fish including the insides.

Heat oil in a wide frying pan

When the oil is hot, put in the tilapia. Cover the frying pan, but make sure to open it a little so that steam can come out. Fry each side in medium heat for about 6 to 10 minutes. Note: I usually wait until I don’t hear any sound. This means that the liquid is gone and the fish is crisp.

Remove from the pan and arrange on a serving plate.

Serve with your favourite condiments and side dish.

