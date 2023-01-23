DIY Recipes: How to make the best Ghanaian Corned-beef Jollof rice

Ingredients

2 cups of rice

1 tin of corned beef

2 medium-sized tomato

1 medium-sized onion

1 tablespoon of tomato puree

1 stock cube

Seasonings – All-purpose seasoning, thyme or any one of your choice

A chunk of ginger

2 cooking spoons of vegetable/olive or other oils.

Salt and pepper to taste

Chopped bell peppers – Different colours for garnishing

Water for cooking

Method

Parboil rice in boiling water till it is slightly but not well done. This will reduce the cooking time in the stock and prevent it from burning too much. Rinse to remove excess starch, drain and set aside.

Meanwhile blend the tomatoes with the onions, ginger and pepper, and boil in a pot to dry up. Once dry, add the oil to the tomatoes with the puree and fry for some minutes.

Break up the corned beef and add to the tomatoes, together with the stock cube and seasoning. Stir and allow to simmer a bit before adding water.

Once the stock boils, add the rice making sure the water level and rice are almost the same. Gently mix to combine thoroughly while checking for taste. Cook on low to medium heat to avoid burning.

Once the water dries up, add the chopped peppers and stir.