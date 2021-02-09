If you are not someone who can really deal with hot and spicy dishes, make sure you tone down the heat to your liking, your pepper soup is still going to have its flavour regardless.

Ingredients

500g Skinless Oxtail

2 tbsp Oil

2 medium Paprika Pepper

1 medium Onion (Chopped)

1 Clove Garlic

2 small Yellow Pepper

1 1/2 tbsp Pepper soup spice

3 Stock Cubes

1 1/2 tsp salt

Method

Put cleaned oxtail meat in a bowl, season with some salt and stock cubes then prepare to sear the meat to seal in the flavour.

Pour a little bit of cooking oil in a frying pan, when hot, add in the seasoned oxtail one after the other (be careful not to overcrowd the pan), continue to sear on each side on medium-high heat. The aim is to brown the meat and seal in the seasoning that was added in step one and not necessarily to cook it.

Blend the peppers, garlic and some onions in a blender.

Transfer the seared meat into a pressure cooker (to cut cooking time), pour in the blended pepper mix, add some seasoning cubes, salt, chopped onions and some water. Put the lid on the pressure cooker and allow to cook for 2 hours (till it's soft).

Be sure to check the meat from time to time, to add more water, to taste for seasoning and to adjust accordingly.

Transfer the meat from the pressure cooker into a cooking pot to finish up.

Add in some pepper soup spice and sliced scent leaf.

Leave to cook for 5 for minutes to allow the leaf cook and release its flavour into the soup.

Serve.