This soup can be served with hot with Fufu, boiled rice, rice balls, boiled yams, boiled potatoes, boiled ripe plantains or bread or can be eaten on its own.

Ingredients

Seasoned Guinea Fowl

2 medium-sized Onions

5 Vine Medium Tomatoes

2 Tbsp Tomato Paste

6 Fresh Gloves of Garlic

100g or thumb size fresh Ginger

2 Small Scotch Bonnet Pepper (or to your taste)

500g Groundnut Paste

3 litres of Water

Salt to taste

Method

Cut up the already seasoned Guinea Fowl. Place in a soup pot.

Add in the onions, tomatoes, tomato paste, garlic, ginger and half a litre of water. Cover and let it steam for 20minutes or until veggies are soft.

Remove and blend the softened veggies. Add it back into the soup pot. Cover and let it simmer for about 10 minutes until a light layer of oil forms.

Now blend the groundnut paste with about a litre of water until smooth. Then add to the soup pot. Top up the soup with the rest of the water.

Turn up the heat and let the soup simmer for about 20minutes. Then turn down the heat and let it simmer gently until cooked to perfection. This stage could take an hour depending on your heat settings.

Your soup is ready when the consistency is right for you and the layer of oil forms at the top.