DIY Recipes: How to make Tuna rice

Berlinda Entsie

Looking for healthier versions of your favourite rice dishes? Try this tuna rice recipe.

This recipe is very satisfying, and like most rice dishes, it's very comforting.

Ingredients

1 cup uncooked long-grain rice

1 ½ cups water

1 (7-ounce) jar of tuna packed in olive oil

½ cup finely diced red bell pepper

¼ cup finely diced jalapeno pepper

¼ cup finely sliced green onions

⅓ cup seasoned rice vinegar

½ lemon, juiced, or to taste

2 tablespoons soy sauce

2 teaspoons hot sauce

½ teaspoon sesame oil

1 pinch red pepper flakes, or to taste

1 teaspoon finely sliced green onion, or to taste

Method

Pour rice into a heavy pot and add water; swirl to allow the rice to settle. Bring to a simmer over medium-high heat; do not stir. Reduce heat to low, cover, and continue to simmer for 15 minutes.

While rice is cooking, place tuna into a large mixing bowl and break it up with your hands or a fork. Toss in red bell pepper, jalapeno, 1/4 cup green onions, rice vinegar, lemon juice, soy sauce, Sriracha, and sesame oil. Mix with a fork until thoroughly combined.

Turn off the heat and let the rice sit, covered, for 10 minutes.

Fluff rice with a fork to separate the grains and break up any large clumps; transfer into the mixing bowl. Mix thoroughly with a spoon until all the ingredients are evenly incorporated. Taste and adjust seasoning if needed.

Serve warm, at room temperature, or cold like a rice salad, topped with red pepper flakes and 1 teaspoon of green onion.

