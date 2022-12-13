This recipe is very satisfying, and like most rice dishes, it's very comforting.
DIY Recipes: How to make Tuna rice
Looking for healthier versions of your favourite rice dishes? Try this tuna rice recipe.
Ingredients
1 cup uncooked long-grain rice
1 ½ cups water
1 (7-ounce) jar of tuna packed in olive oil
½ cup finely diced red bell pepper
¼ cup finely diced jalapeno pepper
¼ cup finely sliced green onions
⅓ cup seasoned rice vinegar
½ lemon, juiced, or to taste
2 tablespoons soy sauce
2 teaspoons hot sauce
½ teaspoon sesame oil
1 pinch red pepper flakes, or to taste
1 teaspoon finely sliced green onion, or to taste
Method
Pour rice into a heavy pot and add water; swirl to allow the rice to settle. Bring to a simmer over medium-high heat; do not stir. Reduce heat to low, cover, and continue to simmer for 15 minutes.
While rice is cooking, place tuna into a large mixing bowl and break it up with your hands or a fork. Toss in red bell pepper, jalapeno, 1/4 cup green onions, rice vinegar, lemon juice, soy sauce, Sriracha, and sesame oil. Mix with a fork until thoroughly combined.
Turn off the heat and let the rice sit, covered, for 10 minutes.
Fluff rice with a fork to separate the grains and break up any large clumps; transfer into the mixing bowl. Mix thoroughly with a spoon until all the ingredients are evenly incorporated. Taste and adjust seasoning if needed.
Serve warm, at room temperature, or cold like a rice salad, topped with red pepper flakes and 1 teaspoon of green onion.
