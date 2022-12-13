DIY Recipes: How to make Tuna rice

Ingredients

1 cup uncooked long-grain rice

1 ½ cups water

1 (7-ounce) jar of tuna packed in olive oil

½ cup finely diced red bell pepper

¼ cup finely diced jalapeno pepper

¼ cup finely sliced green onions

⅓ cup seasoned rice vinegar

½ lemon, juiced, or to taste

2 tablespoons soy sauce

2 teaspoons hot sauce

½ teaspoon sesame oil

1 pinch red pepper flakes, or to taste

1 teaspoon finely sliced green onion, or to taste

Method

Pour rice into a heavy pot and add water; swirl to allow the rice to settle. Bring to a simmer over medium-high heat; do not stir. Reduce heat to low, cover, and continue to simmer for 15 minutes.

While rice is cooking, place tuna into a large mixing bowl and break it up with your hands or a fork. Toss in red bell pepper, jalapeno, 1/4 cup green onions, rice vinegar, lemon juice, soy sauce, Sriracha, and sesame oil. Mix with a fork until thoroughly combined.

Turn off the heat and let the rice sit, covered, for 10 minutes.

Fluff rice with a fork to separate the grains and break up any large clumps; transfer into the mixing bowl. Mix thoroughly with a spoon until all the ingredients are evenly incorporated. Taste and adjust seasoning if needed.