This recipe is an easy procedure that can easily be applied at home.

Ingredients

15 Kontomire leaves

4-6 small tomatoes

¼ cup of turkey berries

3 med onions

Pepper

2 med smoked salmon

1 cup melon seeds (Akatoa, Egusi, Agushie)

½ cup of palm oil

Momoni (Salted fish) optional

2 tsp grounded shrimp

Salt to taste

Method