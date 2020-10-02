This recipe is an easy procedure that can easily be applied at home.
Ingredients
15 Kontomire leaves
4-6 small tomatoes
¼ cup of turkey berries
3 med onions
Pepper
2 med smoked salmon
1 cup melon seeds (Akatoa, Egusi, Agushie)
½ cup of palm oil
Momoni (Salted fish) optional
2 tsp grounded shrimp
Salt to taste
Method
- Soak melon seeds in water, set aside. Wash Kontomire leaves with a generous amount of salt to prevent itching of hands when cutting. Cut Kontomire into desired stripes. Put the cut Kotomire into a saucepan with little water and place on high heat. Cover and bring to a boil. Turn the Kontomire after about five minutes of cooking to make sure everything is cooked through. Turn off fire and set aside.
- Blend two onions, tomatoes, pepper and turkey berries together, set aside. Remove the flesh of the salmon, break into two and remove the bones, break into desired sizes, set aside.
- Wash the soaked melon seeds and put into a blender. Add about ¼ teaspoon salt and just enough water to blend into a paste. Set aside. Slice the remaining onion.
- Pour palm oil into a medium saucepan, add half of the sliced onions and Momoni if using. Fry till onions are softened. Add the blended tomatoes, onions, turkey berries and pepper. Bring to a simmer on medium heat.
- Add the salmon, salt and grounded shrimp if using. Cover and let simmer for 7 to 10 minutes till the sauce is bare thickened.
- Add in the blended melon seeds, cover and reduce heat to low. Let it simmer 8 to 10 minutes or till the blended melon seeds sets. Gently stir in the steamed Kontomire.
- Add the remaining sliced onions, let simmer for about five minutes till onions are softened.
- Serve with yam, rice, cocoyam, cassava, plantains or sweet potatoes.