DIY Recipes: Try this Coconut fried rice at home this Christmas

Ingredients

3 cups of rice

1½ cup coconut milk

1½ cup Chicken broth

4 Tbsp Coconut Oil

1 Onion medium - diced

1 tsp Ginger Minced

2 scotch bonnet

½ Tbsp Garlic Minced

1 bay leaf

3 Green onions

12 ounces mixed veggies carrots and peas and sweet corn

2 Tsp bouillon powder

Salt to taste

1 tsp Curry powder

½ tsp thyme

1 lb Beef liver cooked and diced

For the Shrimps

1 lb shrimps Fresh

2 tbsp coconut oil

½ tsp salt

¼ tsp black pepper

½ tsp ground paprika

Method

Rinse the rice and leave to drain well

Preheat two tablespoons of coconut oil add the diced onions and cook till soft. about 3 minutes

Add the thyme and minced garlic. cook for a few seconds.

Stir in the rice and fry till aromatic about 5 minutes. Add the minced ginger and fry for another 2 minutes.

Add the coconut milk, broth, bay leaves, curry powder, seasoning powder, habanero peppers, and season with salt.

Cook till done about 15 minutes. Remove from heat and set aside. (Remove the habanero, mince and set aside)

Season shrimps with paprika, salt, and black pepper.

In a pan, add two tablespoons of oil and cook the shrimps till done 2 to 3 minutes on each side. Remove and set aside

In the same pan add two tablespoons of coconut oil add the onions and cook till the onions become translucent. About 3 minutes

Stir in the beef liver, bell peppers, carrots, peas, corn, and the minced habanero.

Add the rice and stir well till all the ingredients are well combined and the rice is heated through.