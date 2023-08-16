Fleet of vehicles returns home after epic Accra-to-London expedition

Having concluded the 16-day adventure on August 6 with a grand arrival in London, the vehicles used in the journey are now en route back to their home base in Ghana.

Pulse Ghana

The impressive fleet includes two Toyota Landcruisers, a commanding Ford F-150 Raptor, a nimble Lexus RX350, and a Mercedes Benz G-Wagon (G63).

ADVERTISEMENT

While the G-Wagon completed its expedition in the Shengen area, the other four vehicles that successfully traversed the UK have been securely loaded into containers, embarking on their return journey to Ghana.

Pulse Ghana

"The cars are on their way back to us," stated a tweet from the group's official Twitter account on Tuesday, August 16, 2023.

The primary aim of this expedition, as outlined by the group, is to raise funds for the EduSpots initiative, which focuses on aiding underserved communities.