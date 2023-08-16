The captivating expedition, which captured significant attention across various social media platforms, employed a diverse range of vehicles for the epic voyage.
Fleet of vehicles returns home after epic Accra-to-London expedition
Wanderlust Ghana's vehicles have begun their return journey to Ghana after successfully completing their extraordinary road trip from Accra to London.
Having concluded the 16-day adventure on August 6 with a grand arrival in London, the vehicles used in the journey are now en route back to their home base in Ghana.
The impressive fleet includes two Toyota Landcruisers, a commanding Ford F-150 Raptor, a nimble Lexus RX350, and a Mercedes Benz G-Wagon (G63).
While the G-Wagon completed its expedition in the Shengen area, the other four vehicles that successfully traversed the UK have been securely loaded into containers, embarking on their return journey to Ghana.
"The cars are on their way back to us," stated a tweet from the group's official Twitter account on Tuesday, August 16, 2023.
The primary aim of this expedition, as outlined by the group, is to raise funds for the EduSpots initiative, which focuses on aiding underserved communities.
The initiative aims to enhance digitalization by establishing educational hotspots in schools located in less privileged areas.
