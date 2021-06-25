Ghana ranked sixth amongst top 10 destinations Americans want to go to

The list was compiled by travelandleisure.com prioritizing safety, economic and political stability, quality of life, access to culture and the great outdoors in the target countries.

The countries that were able to rank higher than Ghana according to the enlisted criteria were Portugal, Costa Rica, South Korea, Canada and Austria.

Ghana has been described as a quick-paced country in West Africa that is rolling out the welcome mat for American expatriates seeking the affordable cost of living, booming business opportunities, low crime rates, and stable democracy.

It was indicated that there is a program to fast-track citizenship for African Americans planning to leave the U.S., and a new program to entice residents to keep their talents in the country for at least 10 years.

The cosmopolitan capital of Accra was also suggested to offer reasonable rents, while job hunters have their pick of social support groups, networking events, and associations to join.