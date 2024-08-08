ADVERTISEMENT
Here's one of the smallest countries in Africa with the highest suicide rate

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

According to the World Health Organisation, an alarming 87.5 people per 100,000 of the population in Lesotho take their own life every year. This rate is more than double that of the next highest country on the list, Guyana in South America, where the figure is just over 40 per 100,000. Lesotho’s suicide rate is almost 10 times the global average, which stands at nine suicides per 100,000 people.

Non-governmental organisations, such as HelpLesotho, are determined to change this dire statistic by equipping young people with the skills to manage their mental health. In the town of Hlotse, about a two-hour drive from the capital, Maseru, social worker Lineo Raphoka runs regular group therapy sessions for young women.

These sessions aim to break down the stigma surrounding mental health and provide much-needed support to those at risk. By addressing the cultural barriers and fostering open discussions, organisations like HelpLesotho hope to reduce the high suicide rates and bring about positive change in the community.

During a group therapy session in Hlotse, 35-year-old Ntsoaki shares her heart-wrenching story. She becomes emotional as she recounts being raped in a hospital. "The doctor told me I was too attractive. Then he took out a gun and told me he wanted to have pleasure with me, and if I didn’t, he would kill me," she says.

As the session concludes, the women are chatting and smiling, expressing how sharing their stories has made them feel better. The reasons behind suicide are often complex, making it difficult to pinpoint a single cause. Despite this, social worker Lineo Raphoka sees recurring patterns that explain Lesotho's high suicide rate. "Mostly they go through situations such as rape, unemployment, loss because of death. They abuse drugs and alcohol," she explains.

A World Population Review report in 2022 revealed that 86% of women in Lesotho have experienced gender-based violence. Meanwhile, the World Bank reports that two in five young people in Lesotho are not employed or educated. "They're not getting enough support from their families, friends, or any kind of relationships that they have," Ms. Raphoka continues.

This lack of support and the stigma surrounding mental health are pervasive issues in Lesotho. People often express discomfort talking about their mental health for fear of being judged.

One evening, sitting in a bar in Hlotse where men drink local beer and discuss politics while football plays on TV, I steer the conversation towards mental health. "We do talk about it, we say let's open up," Khosi Mpiti tells me. Despite these conversations, the cultural barriers remain strong, making it challenging for many to seek the help they need.

Addressing the mental health crisis in Lesotho requires not only providing support and resources but also breaking down the stigma that prevents open discussions about mental health. Through the efforts of NGOs like HelpLesotho and the bravery of individuals sharing their stories, there is hope for change and healing in the community.

Source: BBC

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Okyere is a journalist and talented scriptwriter with a strong passion for creating a positive impact on society through her writing. She focuses on addressing pressing societal issues to raise awareness and provoke thought.

