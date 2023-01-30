How much is too much to spend on a plate of Angwa mo?

Twitter has been buzzing after food blogger, Zubaida A-Rahman posted a plate of Angwa mo that cost GH¢170.

Following her post, there have been mixed reactions amongst Twitter users about the price.

While some feel it's expensive, others think otherwise.

Meanwhile, here is how to prepare simple Ghanaian Angwa mo.

Ingredients

For the Angwa mo

3 tablespoons peanut oil

1 cup fragrant white rice

3 oz. salted beef (toolo beef), diced (recipe below)

2 onions, chopped (divided in 2)

2 teaspoons salt

1 cube Maggi chicken broth

1 red hot pepper, diced

2 cups water

Salt

Pepper

For the salted beef (toolo beef)

3 oz. beef (sirloin or rib eye)

2 tablespoons sea salt

2 bay leaves

Method

Salted beef (toolo beef)

In a plastic or glass container with a lid, add the beef and sprinkle it with sea salt.

Rub the beef with the salt, then add the bay leaves.

Cover the container and place it in a warm place for 24 hours.

Drain the blood then cover the container again and place it in a warm place for another 24 hours.

Angwa Mo

Wash rice, drain and dry.

In a pot, heat the oil and fry the chopped onions in hot oil until golden brown.

Take half of the onion and set aside.

Add the salted beef and mix well.

Add rice and fry over medium heat for about 2 minutes, stirring constantly.

Add the bouillon cube and stir. Add the hot pepper and mix.

Add the water and stir well. Cook for 5 minutes.

Add the remaining onion and cook again for 5 minutes.

Remove from heat.