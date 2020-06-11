If you don't have an ice cream machine, just freeze the ice cream for some hours and serve.
Ingredients
3 ripe avocados, peeled and pitted
1 (14oz) can sweet condensed milk
Juice one lime
1 cup heavy cream (plus 1/2 cup more if needed)
1/2 cup milk
Method
Add all the ingredients to a blender and puree until smooth. If you think the mixture is too thick, add the extra 1/2 cup heavy cream and stir it in by hand.
Transfer the mixture to a freezer-safe container and chill for 4 hours.
After 4 hours, process the mixture in an ice cream machine for about 20 minutes or until it sets.
Serve immediately for soft serve or bring it back to the freezer for a few more hours for a firmer texture.