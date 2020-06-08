There are so many different types of bean salads out there. These include the three-bean salad or mixed bean salad.

The key to making any salad recipe is to use beans you like.

Ingredients

½ red onion

½ large cucumber

½ cup fresh parsley

15 oz chickpeas (425 g)

15 oz kidney bean (425 g)

15 oz cannellini bean (425 g)

¼ cup olive oil (60 mL)

¼ cup red wine vinegar (60 mL)

½ teaspoon dried oregano

½ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon pepper

Method