There are so many different types of bean salads out there. These include the three-bean salad or mixed bean salad.
The key to making any salad recipe is to use beans you like.
Ingredients
½ red onion
½ large cucumber
½ cup fresh parsley
15 oz chickpeas (425 g)
15 oz kidney bean (425 g)
15 oz cannellini bean (425 g)
¼ cup olive oil (60 mL)
¼ cup red wine vinegar (60 mL)
½ teaspoon dried oregano
½ teaspoon salt
¼ teaspoon pepper
Method
- Thinly slice the red onion and add to a large bowl.
- Quarter the cucumber, remove the seeds and dice and add to the bowl with the red onion.
- Use a fork to remove the leaves from the parsley, then finely chop and add to the bowl.
- Add the chickpeas, kidney beans, and cannellini beans to the bowl.
- In a liquid measuring cup or small bowl, combine the olive oil, red wine vinegar, oregano, salt, and pepper, and whisk together.
- Pour the dressing over the salad and mix well until evenly distributed.
- Serve it with toast, rice dishes or enjoyed on it own.