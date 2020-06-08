There are so many different types of bean salads out there. These include the three-bean salad or mixed bean salad.

The key to making any salad recipe is to use beans you like.

Ingredients

½ red onion

½ large cucumber

½ cup fresh parsley

15 oz chickpeas (425 g)

15 oz kidney bean (425 g)

15 oz cannellini bean (425 g)

¼ cup olive oil (60 mL)

¼ cup red wine vinegar (60 mL)

½ teaspoon dried oregano

½ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon pepper

Method

  • Thinly slice the red onion and add to a large bowl.
  • Quarter the cucumber, remove the seeds and dice and add to the bowl with the red onion.
  • Use a fork to remove the leaves from the parsley, then finely chop and add to the bowl.
  • Add the chickpeas, kidney beans, and cannellini beans to the bowl.
  • In a liquid measuring cup or small bowl, combine the olive oil, red wine vinegar, oregano, salt, and pepper, and whisk together.
  • Pour the dressing over the salad and mix well until evenly distributed.
  • Serve it with toast, rice dishes or enjoyed on it own.