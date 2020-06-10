They say anything paired with chocolate is always delicious and this is no exception.
Ingredients
2 cups all-purpose flour
3/4 cup cocoa
1 tsp baking powder
1 tsp baking soda
1 tsp salt
1 cup brown sugar
1 cup granulated sugar
1/2 cup butter (1 stick)
1/4 cup oil
2 tsp vanilla bean paste (or vanilla extract)
1 cup whole milk
3 large eggs
1 cup hot coffee
Method
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease and flour two 8 inch round pans.
- In a mixing bowl, add the room temp butter and the brown and granulated sugar. Beat on medium for about two minutes.
- In another bowl, mix together the flour, cocoa, baking powder, baking soda and salt. Set aside.
- In a separate bowl, mix together the oil, vanilla, milk and eggs. (You’ll add the coffee later.) Set aside.
- Add in your dry and liquid ingredients alternately. Take a third of the flour mixture and add into the butter and sugar mixture. Beat on low/medium just until combined.
- Add in half the liquid ingredients (not the coffee yet) and beat on medium just until combined.
- Add in the next third of the flour mixture, mix, then the second half of the liquid mixture and mix just until combined. Now add in the last third of the flour mixture and beat just until combined.
- Add in the hot coffee and mix until well combined. Don’t over mix. Once it’s combined, stop mixing. You don’t want to mix for several minutes, that’s too long.
- Pour into prepared pans and bake at 350 degrees for approximately 35 to 40 minutes.
- Set on wire racks to cool for about ten minutes, then turn out the cake layers onto the racks and remove the pans to cool completely.
- Serve.