We're talking about the creamy richness of condensed milk and the smooth consistency provided by custard powder or flour.
DIY Recipes: How to make abele walls (Ghana ice cream)
Elevate your homemade Abele Walls game by incorporating some secret ingredients that promise to make this beloved Ghanaian treat even more irresistible.
Get ready to impress your taste buds and anyone lucky enough to snag a bite!
Revamped Ingredients List
Let's update that shopping list to include our new game-changing additions:
- 2 cups of full cream milk
- 1 cup of sugar (feel free to adjust based on your sweet tooth)
- 1 tablespoon of vanilla extract
- A pinch of salt
- Your favorite flavoring (mango, coconut, chocolate, you name it)
- ½ cup of condensed milk for that creamy, rich texture
- 2 tablespoons of custard powder or flour to ensure a perfectly smooth consistency
With these ingredients, your Abele Walls will not only taste divine but will also have a luxurious texture that's hard to beat.
Mixing magic
Begin by whisking together your milk, sugar, and salt in a large bowl until the sugar has fully dissolved. This is your base.
Now, stir in the vanilla extract and your choice of flavoring to bring your ice cream to life. The condensed milk goes in next, adding a depth of creaminess that's downright addictive.
To avoid any lumps and achieve that silky smooth texture, mix the custard powder or flour with a little milk in a separate bowl over medium heat until smooth then turn off the heat.
Then, combine this mixture with your ice cream base, stirring thoroughly to ensure everything is well incorporated.
Freezing to perfection
Pour the blend into any container of your choice and let it embark on its freezing journey. Remember, patience is key. After about 2 hours, give it a gentle stir to break up any ice crystals.
This step might need to be repeated a couple of times before the mixture is completely frozen. It's a small effort for a big reward.
Scoop, serve, enjoy!
Once fully set, your homemade Abele Walls, now richer and creamier thanks to the condensed milk and custard powder, is ready to be served.
Whether in a cone, a bowl, or the traditional Ghanaian way between bread slices, it promises a refreshing escape from the heat and a delightful treat for any occasion.
Personalize your treat
This recipe invites creativity. Feel free to play with the amount of condensed milk and custard powder or flour to match your texture preference.
Add in fruits, nuts, or chocolate chips for an extra surprise in every scoop. Making Abele Walls at home allows you to put your own spin on a classic, crafting an ice cream experience that's uniquely yours. Dive in and make every lick count!
