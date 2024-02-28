DIY Recipes: How to make abele walls (Ghana ice cream)

Get ready to impress your taste buds and anyone lucky enough to snag a bite!

Revamped Ingredients List

Let's update that shopping list to include our new game-changing additions:

2 cups of full cream milk

1 cup of sugar (feel free to adjust based on your sweet tooth)

1 tablespoon of vanilla extract

A pinch of salt

Your favorite flavoring (mango, coconut, chocolate, you name it)

½ cup of condensed milk for that creamy, rich texture

2 tablespoons of custard powder or flour to ensure a perfectly smooth consistency

With these ingredients, your Abele Walls will not only taste divine but will also have a luxurious texture that's hard to beat.

Mixing magic

Begin by whisking together your milk, sugar, and salt in a large bowl until the sugar has fully dissolved. This is your base.

Now, stir in the vanilla extract and your choice of flavoring to bring your ice cream to life. The condensed milk goes in next, adding a depth of creaminess that's downright addictive.

To avoid any lumps and achieve that silky smooth texture, mix the custard powder or flour with a little milk in a separate bowl over medium heat until smooth then turn off the heat.

Then, combine this mixture with your ice cream base, stirring thoroughly to ensure everything is well incorporated.

Freezing to perfection

Pour the blend into any container of your choice and let it embark on its freezing journey. Remember, patience is key. After about 2 hours, give it a gentle stir to break up any ice crystals.

This step might need to be repeated a couple of times before the mixture is completely frozen. It's a small effort for a big reward.

Scoop, serve, enjoy!

Once fully set, your homemade Abele Walls, now richer and creamier thanks to the condensed milk and custard powder, is ready to be served.

Whether in a cone, a bowl, or the traditional Ghanaian way between bread slices, it promises a refreshing escape from the heat and a delightful treat for any occasion.

Personalize your treat

This recipe invites creativity. Feel free to play with the amount of condensed milk and custard powder or flour to match your texture preference.

