It is prepared from fermented corn and caramelised sugar.
This beverage is one of a kind and found usually in most of the streets in Accra and other regions.
Ingredients
A cup of Fermented corn
Water
2 Cups of Sugar
Milk (optional)
Method
- To get the fermented corn, soak crushed corn in water for about 3 days for it to ferment.
- Boil the fermented corn for about 30-40 minutes (To know whether the corn is ready, the foam on top will clear).
- Next, pour the sugar in a saucepan and make sugar syrup (make sure it turns dark brown)
- Then strain the water from the boiled corn and add it to the saucepan containing syrup and stir.
- Strain the chaff with a muslin cloth and store in a fridge.
- Serve with ice cubes and milk.