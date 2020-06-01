It is prepared from fermented corn and caramelised sugar.

This beverage is one of a kind and found usually in most of the streets in Accra and other regions.

Ingredients

A cup of Fermented corn

Water

2 Cups of Sugar

Milk (optional)

Method

  • To get the fermented corn, soak crushed corn in water for about 3 days for it to ferment.
  • Boil the fermented corn for about 30-40 minutes (To know whether the corn is ready, the foam on top will clear).
  • Next, pour the sugar in a saucepan and make sugar syrup (make sure it turns dark brown)
  • Then strain the water from the boiled corn and add it to the saucepan containing syrup and stir.
  • Strain the chaff with a muslin cloth and store in a fridge.
  • Serve with ice cubes and milk.