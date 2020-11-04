Let's forget all the meats and try these herrings, you will love the dish.'

Ingredients

½ cup 120ml oil

4 tablespoons tomato paste

3 medium-sized tomatoes chopped

1 ½ large onions

¼ cup turkey berries aka (Nsama ntroba or nkwan susua)

Pepper as required

8 large herrings

2 dashes nutmeg

1 heaped teaspoon grounded dried fish or dried keta schoolboys

1 heaped teaspoon grounded dried shrimp

1cup brownish dirty beans (Dagarti beans)

3 cups of rice of choice

2-2 1/2 cup 360ml water or as required

Salt as required

Method

Boil beans till tender, add salt, drain water and set aside. Whiles beans is boiling, blend onions, pepper, turkey berries together. Remove the skin of herrings, remove bones if you can, wash and break into desired sizes, set aside. Chop tomatoes set aside.

To make the stew:

Put oil in a saucepan, add tomato paste, stir fry for about two minutes, add blended onions, pepper and turkey berries. Add chopped tomatoes and stir fry. Cover and let simmer on high heat for about five minutes.

Remove lid, add nutmeg, herrings, grounded fish, shrimp and salt stir. Let it simmer for about 5 or more minutes.

To make the Jollof:

Wash rice till water is cleared. Add washed rice to the stew add water as needed, check and adjust for salt. Add the beans.

Cover tightly and bring to boil. Immediately it starts boiling, remove the lid, using a thin wooden ladle or a long fork stir from bottom to top. Cover tightly and let simmer on low heat for 10-12 minutes.

After the time has elapsed, remove the lid, stir again. Cover tightly and let simmer for 10 more minutes till it’s well cooked.

Serve.