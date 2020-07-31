This can be made into two smaller pies so you can freeze one.

Ingredients

For the pie filling

2.75kg/6lb braising steak, cut into cubes

3 medium onions, chopped

2.75kg/6lb potatoes, peeled, cut into chunks

1 tbsp beef extract

4 tbsp gravy granules

For the pastry

500g/1lb 2oz plain flour

2 tsp salt

125g/4½oz margarine, cut into small cubes

125g/4½oz lard, cut into small cubes

125ml/4fl oz cold water

1 free-range egg, beaten

Method