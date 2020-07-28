Kube cake modernised to chewy coconut candy balls is a favourite candy in Ghana.
Ingredients
1 matured coconut fruit (Kube dwe)
½ cup of sugar
¼ cup/ 60ml water
1 teaspoon lemon juice
Method
- Crack coconut fruit, remove the hard bark, wash and grate into desired sizes. Spread grated coconut on a towel to dry slightly.
- Put sugar in a heavy bottom pan, add water and lemon juice and stir together.
- Put on medium heat till turns golden. Reduce heat to low and stir in grated coconut. Continuously stir till coconut turns a slighter shade of brown.
- Remove from heat, put the saucepan in water to cool coconut and stop the cooking process. Dip tablespoon in cold water, scoop coconut onto a tray or plate.
- Continue till all the candy has been scooped into balls. Leave to cool down and store in an airtight container.
- Serve.