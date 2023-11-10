DIY Recipes: How to make chicken nuggets at home

1 pound boneless, skinless chicken breasts or thighs, cut into bite-sized pieces

1 cup all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons garlic powder

2 teaspoons onion powder

1 teaspoon paprika

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper

2 large eggs

2 tablespoons milk

Vegetable oil for frying

Instructions:

1. Prepare the chicken:

· Cut the chicken into bite-sized pieces, ensuring they are relatively uniform in size. This will help them cook evenly.

2. Prepare the coating:

· In a bowl, combine the flour, garlic powder, onion powder, paprika, salt, and black pepper. Mix well to create the coating for the chicken.

3. Whisk eggs and milk:

· In another bowl, whisk together the eggs and milk until well combined.

4. Coat the chicken:

· Take each piece of chicken and dip it into the egg mixture, allowing the excess to drip off.

· Roll the chicken in the flour mixture, ensuring it's evenly coated. You can double-coat for extra crispiness.

5. Set up a drying rack:

· Place a drying rack over a baking sheet. This will allow excess coating to drip off and help keep the nuggets crispy.

6. Heat the oil:

· In a large frying pan or deep fryer, heat vegetable oil.

7. Fry the nuggets:

· Carefully place the coated chicken nuggets into the hot oil, a few at a time, to avoid overcrowding.

· Fry until golden brown and cooked through, about 3-5 minutes per batch.

8. Drain and serve:

· Once cooked, use a slotted spoon to transfer the nuggets to the prepared drying rack to drain any excess oil.

9. Serve and enjoy:

· Serve the homemade chicken nuggets with your favorite dipping sauces, such as ketchup, barbecue sauce, or honey mustard.

Remember to be cautious when working with hot oil, and always cook chicken until it reaches a safe internal temperature. Enjoy your homemade chicken nuggets!