DIY Recipes: How to make chocolate popcorn

Step 1: Gather your ingredients

First things first, let’s get our ingredients ready. You'll need:

½ cup of popcorn kernels

2 tablespoons of cooking oil (coconut or vegetable oil works great)

Salt to taste

100g of your favorite chocolate (dark, milk, or white - you pick!)

Optional: A pinch of cinnamon or chili powder for an extra kick

Step 2: Popcorn time

Grab a large pot and heat it over medium heat. Add the oil and a few popcorn kernels. Once those kernels pop, you know the oil is hot enough.

Add the rest of the popcorn kernels and cover the pot with a lid. Keep the pot moving by shaking it gently over the burner.

Listen closely - when the popping slows down to about 2 seconds between pops, it’s time to take it off the heat. Sprinkle some salt over the popcorn and give it a good shake to distribute evenly.

Step 3: Melt the chocolate

Now for the chocolatey magic! Break your chocolate into small pieces and melt it. You can use a double boiler or simply microwave the chocolate in short bursts, stirring frequently until it's smooth and melted.

If you're feeling adventurous, this is when you can stir in that pinch of cinnamon or chili powder.

Step 4: Combine and enjoy!

The final step is all about combining these two components. Spread your popcorn on a baking sheet or a large bowl.

Drizzle the melted chocolate over the popcorn. Use a spatula or spoon to gently toss the popcorn, ensuring each piece gets a good coating of chocolate.

Let it cool until the chocolate sets – if you can wait that long!

And there you have it – homemade, stove-top chocolate-flavored popcorn that’s a surefire hit for any occasion.