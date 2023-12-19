DIY Recipe: How to make custard doughnuts

Ingredients:

For the doughnuts:

1 cup whole milk, warmed

2 1/4 teaspoons (1 packet) active dry yeast

1/4 cup granulated sugar

3 1/2 cups all-purpose flour, plus extra for dusting

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg

1/4 cup unsalted butter, softened

2 large eggs

ADVERTISEMENT

For the custard filling:

2 cups whole milk

1/2 cup granulated sugar

1/4 cup cornstarch

1/4 teaspoon salt

4 large egg yolks

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

For frying and coating:

Vegetable oil, for frying

Granulated sugar, for coating

Instructions:

ADVERTISEMENT

Doughnut preparation:

1. In a small bowl, combine the warm milk and yeast. Let it sit for about 5 minutes until it becomes frothy.

2. In a large mixing bowl, combine the flour, sugar, salt, and nutmeg.

3. Add the yeast mixture, softened butter, and eggs to the dry ingredients. Mix until a soft dough forms.

4. Knead the dough on a floured surface until it becomes smooth and elastic. Place it in a greased bowl, cover with a clean kitchen towel, and let it rise in a warm place for about 1-2 hours or until doubled in size.

ADVERTISEMENT

5. Punch down the dough and roll it out on a floured surface to about 1/2-inch thickness.

6. Using a round cutter, cut out doughnut shapes and place them on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Cover with a kitchen towel and let them rise for another 30-45 minutes.

Custard filling:

1. In a medium saucepan, heat the milk for the custard over medium heat until it is hot but not boiling.

2. In a separate bowl, whisk together sugar, cornstarch, salt, and egg yolks until well combined.

ADVERTISEMENT

3. Gradually pour the hot milk into the egg mixture, whisking constantly.

4. Return the mixture to the saucepan and cook over medium heat, whisking continuously until it thickens.

5. Remove from heat and stir in the vanilla extract. Let the custard cool.

Assembly and frying:

1. Heat vegetable oil in a deep fryer or large, deep pan.

ADVERTISEMENT

2. Carefully add the doughnuts to the hot oil and fry until golden brown on both sides. Make sure they are cooked through.

3. Remove the doughnuts with a slotted spoon and drain on paper towels.

4. While the doughnuts are still warm, roll them in granulated sugar to coat.

5. Once the doughnuts have cooled slightly, use a piping bag to fill them with the prepared custard.

6. Serve and enjoy your delicious custard-filled doughnuts!

ADVERTISEMENT

Feel free to adjust the recipe to your preferences, and happy baking!