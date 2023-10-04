DIY Recipes: How to make gari pudding

This cooked gari variation adds a touch of sweetness and creaminess to the typically grainy texture of gari.

To prepare this unique dish, you'll need;

Gari,

Sugar,

Milk,

Groundnut (peanuts),

Water.

Method;

Start by rinsing about 1 1/2 cups of gari with water to remove any unwanted particles.

Then, bring a pot of water to a boil on the stove. Once the water reaches its boiling point, add the soaked gari and stir continuously for approximately two minutes.

This ensures that the gari cooks evenly, without forming lumps, and attains a tapioca-like consistency.

Once the gari is cooked, transfer it to a bowl and allow it to cool slightly. At this point, it will resemble tapioca pudding.

Now comes the fun part – adding your desired toppings. Pour in some milk to give it creaminess, sprinkle sugar for sweetness, and add crushed groundnuts for a delightful crunch.

Stir these ingredients into the gari to create a harmonious blend of flavors and textures.

Gari soakings offer a delightful contrast to the traditional way gari is consumed, infusing it with a hint of sweetness, creaminess, and nuttiness.

This dish is a twist to the traditional way of enjoying gari 'soakings'. It adds variety to the meal