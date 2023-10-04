ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Food travel

DIY Recipes: How to make gari pudding

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

'Gari pudding' is a delightful twist on the traditional way of enjoying gari.

Cooked gari
Cooked gari

Gari is a popular West African food made from fermented cassava.

Recommended articles

This cooked gari variation adds a touch of sweetness and creaminess to the typically grainy texture of gari.

To prepare this unique dish, you'll need;

Gari,

ADVERTISEMENT

Sugar,

Milk,

Groundnut (peanuts),

Water.

Method;

ADVERTISEMENT

Start by rinsing about 1 1/2 cups of gari with water to remove any unwanted particles.

Then, bring a pot of water to a boil on the stove. Once the water reaches its boiling point, add the soaked gari and stir continuously for approximately two minutes.

This ensures that the gari cooks evenly, without forming lumps, and attains a tapioca-like consistency.

Once the gari is cooked, transfer it to a bowl and allow it to cool slightly. At this point, it will resemble tapioca pudding.

Now comes the fun part – adding your desired toppings. Pour in some milk to give it creaminess, sprinkle sugar for sweetness, and add crushed groundnuts for a delightful crunch.

ADVERTISEMENT

Stir these ingredients into the gari to create a harmonious blend of flavors and textures.

Gari soakings offer a delightful contrast to the traditional way gari is consumed, infusing it with a hint of sweetness, creaminess, and nuttiness.

This dish is a twist to the traditional way of enjoying gari 'soakings'. It adds variety to the meal

It's a quick and easy treat that can be enjoyed for breakfast, as a snack, or whenever you crave a comforting, satisfying dish with a unique twist.

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Takyiwaa Okyere Stella Okyere is a journalist and talented scriptwriter with a strong passion for creating a positive impact on society through her writing. She focuses on addressing pressing societal issues to raise awareness and provoke thought.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Bread pizza pockets

DIY Recipes: How to make bread pizza pockets

Sometimes, people use Google for the strangest and most inappropriate queries [Freepik]

'How to summon a demon' and 9 other strange questions people ask Google

Roasted plantain

DIY Recipes: 2 ways to roast plantain at home

bofrot

3 easy ways to shape your bofrot (puff puff)