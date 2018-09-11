Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Lifestyle > Food and Travel >

How to make homemade baby food from brown rice


DIY How to make homemade baby food from brown rice

Save money off commercial weaning food by making this easy-to-make cereal.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
How to make baby food at home from brown rice play

How to make baby food at home from brown rice

(Baby Center)

This brown rice recipe is a simple DIY hack for baby food. You can also substitute with white rice but it doesn't contain as much nutrients as brown rice. Suitable for babies from 4-6 months.

Cooking time

10 minutes

Recipe category

Main meal

Recipe cuisine

Local

Cooking method

Boiling

Recipe Yield

1 serving

Nutrition

Brown rice is rich in vitamins B1, B3 & B6, phosphorus, manganese, essential fatty acids and fibre.

Ingredients

3 tbs brown rice
Water
Milk (breast or formula)

Instructions

1. Dry blend the brown rice to form a brown rice powder. If you are using white rice, do the same.

2. Heat a small pot of water, proportional to the amount of rice.

3. As one would do when making Semovita, put the stove on low heat, and then pour the rice powder, while stirring to avoid formation of lumps.

4. Allow to heat for about 10 minutes before turning the heat off.

5. Add the milk and mix to your desired consistency.

Your baby cereal is ready!

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

Adaobi Onyeakagbu

Adaobi Onyeakagbu is a reporter at Pulse.ng A food and travel enthusiast. Follow on Twitter and IG @The_Ardah

Recommended Articles

DIY Recipe: Becca's fried rice recipe as shown on her Instagram DIY Recipe Becca's fried rice recipe as shown on her Instagram
Pulse Food: Check out this easy steamed tilapia recipe Pulse Food Check out this easy steamed tilapia recipe
Stress relieving foods: 6 great foods to eat when stressed Stress relieving foods 6 great foods to eat when stressed
Pulse Food: How to prepare cheese & spinach pasties Pulse Food How to prepare cheese & spinach pasties
Homemade yogurt: How to make delicious yogurt at home Homemade yogurt How to make delicious yogurt at home
Travel Tips: 5 of the dirtiest places on a plane Travel Tips 5 of the dirtiest places on a plane

Recommended Videos

Food & Health: 3 reasons why sugar is good for your skin Food & Health 3 reasons why sugar is good for your skin
Food 101: How to prepare the volta favourite Akple and Gboma stew Food 101 How to prepare the volta favourite Akple and Gboma stew
Food 101: How to prepare eko-egbe mi Food 101 How to prepare eko-egbe mi



Top Articles

1 Pulse Food How to prepare beef burgerbullet
2 Pulse Food Check out this easy steamed tilapia recipebullet
3 Dental Hygiene 6 foods to eat for naturally white teethbullet
4 Homemade yogurt How to make delicious yogurt at homebullet
5 Pulse Food How to prepare banku and okro stewbullet
6 Pulse Food How to make spring Rolls the Ghanaian waybullet
7 Recipe for beef sauce How to prepare Ghana vegetable beef saucebullet
8 Travel Tips How to sleep comfortably on a bus from Accra...bullet
9 Pulse Food 7 tasty Ghanaian breakfast meals that make...bullet
10 Pulse Food This is the simplest beans stew recipe everbullet

Top Videos

1 Food 101 How To Prepare Fried Plantain And Beans Stewbullet
2 Meet the Ghanaian private chef who is cooking for all the big names...bullet
3 X'mas Ways to add flavour to your rice this Christmasbullet
4 Food 101 Preparing Kooko ne Kontomire abomubullet
5 Lifestyle 5 things Ghana brought to the worldbullet
6 Tourism This park has only large penis monumentsbullet
7 Travel reasons why you should visit Kumasibullet
8 Vacationing How to travel light for your Christmas vacationbullet
9 Travel 5 reasons to visit Accrabullet
10 Wonderful Countries The 15 Best Countries in the Worldbullet

Food & Travel

Kitchen 7 kitchen appliances that will make your life much easier
Pulse Food How to prepare beans pie
Oven-Fried Chicken-on-a-Stick
Pulse Food How to prepare Chicken-on-a-Stick
Pulse Food 5 Ghanaian beverages of all time
X
Advertisement