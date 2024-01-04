Ingredients:
DIY Recipes: How to make jam using orange
Making orange jam is a way to preserve the sweet and tangy flavor of oranges. Here's a simple recipe for making orange jam:
- 4 cups of peeled and chopped oranges (about 4-5 medium-sized oranges)
- 2 cups of granulated sugar
- 2 tablespoons of lemon juice
- 1 teaspoon of orange zest (optional)
Instructions:
1. Prepare the oranges:
· Wash the oranges thoroughly.
· Peel the oranges and remove any seeds.
· Chop the oranges into small, uniform pieces.
2. Cook the oranges:
· In a large, heavy-bottomed saucepan, combine the chopped oranges, sugar, and lemon juice.
· If using orange zest, add it to the mixture.
· Stir the ingredients well to combine.
3. Bring to a boil:
· Place the saucepan over medium heat and bring the mixture to a boil, stirring frequently to dissolve the sugar.
4. Simmer:
· Once the mixture reaches a boil, reduce the heat to low and let it simmer. Continue stirring occasionally to prevent sticking and burning.
5. Cook until thickened:
· Allow the mixture to simmer and cook until it thickens. This can take about 30-45 minutes. Keep an eye on the consistency, and remember that the jam will continue to thicken as it cools.
6. Check the jam's consistency:
· To check if the jam is ready, place a small amount on a cold plate and let it sit for a minute. Run your finger through the jam, and if it wrinkles and holds its shape, it's ready. If not, continue cooking and repeat the test after a few minutes.
7. Sterilize jars:
· While the jam is cooking, sterilize your jam jars by washing them in hot, soapy water, then placing them in a hot oven or boiling water for a few minutes.
8. Fill the jars:
· Once the jam reaches the desired consistency, remove it from the heat.
· Carefully ladle the hot jam into the sterilized jars, leaving a small headspace at the top.
9. Seal the jars:
· Wipe the rims of the jars with a clean, damp cloth to ensure a good seal.
· Place sterilized lids on the jars and screw on the metal bands until they are fingertip-tight.
10. Cool and store:
· Allow the jars to cool to room temperature. You may hear a popping sound as the lids seal.
· Store the jars in a cool, dark place.
Enjoy your homemade orange jam on toast, biscuits, or as a flavorful addition to various dishes!
