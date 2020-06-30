Be it summer or not, this lemonade happens to be that one instant, homemade energizer that both adults and kids cannot resist.
Ingredients
1/2 cup mango puree
1/2 cup lemon juice
1/2 cup sugar
1/2 cup water
1 tbsp ginger (Grated)
4 cups cold water
Ice cubes.
Mint leaves
Method
- Add sugar, water and ginger in a pan.
- Bring the mixture to a boil and heat until sugar is dissolved.
- Simmer the heat and let the syrup simmer for 3-4 minutes.
- Remove from heat and let it rest for 20-30 minutes.
- Strain the syrup.
- Add mango puree, lemon juice, sugar syrup in a jug.
- Top with cold water and mix well.
- Refrigerate for 2-3 hours.
- Garnish with mint leaves and serve chilled.