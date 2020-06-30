Be it summer or not, this lemonade happens to be that one instant, homemade energizer that both adults and kids cannot resist.

Ingredients

1/2 cup mango puree

1/2 cup lemon juice

1/2 cup sugar

1/2 cup water

1 tbsp ginger (Grated)

4 cups cold water

Ice cubes.

Mint leaves

Method

  • Add sugar, water and ginger in a pan.
  • Bring the mixture to a boil and heat until sugar is dissolved.
  • Simmer the heat and let the syrup simmer for 3-4 minutes.
  • Remove from heat and let it rest for 20-30 minutes.
  • Strain the syrup.
  • Add mango puree, lemon juice, sugar syrup in a jug.
  • Top with cold water and mix well.
  • Refrigerate for 2-3 hours.
  • Garnish with mint leaves and serve chilled.