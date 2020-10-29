It is not difficult to make and you can use any rice of choice.
Ingredients
2 cups of rice long grain rice
3 cups of water
1 teaspoon salt
Method
- Rinse the rice to remove excess starch. This is optional as the starch encourages the stickiness of the rice.
- Place the rice, salt and water in a pot and bring to a boil.
- Turn the heat down to medium and allow the rice to steam in the pot until most of the water is absorbed.
- Using a sturdy wooden spoon, pound the rice using a mash and fold method. Bring the rice toward the side of the pot, then turn over. Repeat until the rice is mushy and glutinous.
- To serve, scoop the desired amount into a wet bowl and swirl around until balls are formed.
- Serve the Omo tuo with any type of soup but is it traditional to serve it on a Sunday with peanut soup stew or palm nut soup.