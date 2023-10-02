ADVERTISEMENT
DIY Recipes: How to make bread pizza pockets

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

If you often have pizza cravings, this recipe is a brilliant way to satisfy your cravings without having to wait forever for your pizza to be delivered.

Bread pizza pockets
Bread pizza pockets

If you also love to try new things, this recipe is definitely for you.

Ingredients:

  • 4 slices of bread (white or whole wheat)
  • 1 cup grated mozzarella cheese
  • 1/2 cup pizza sauce (store-bought or homemade)
  • 12-16 slices of pepperoni or any filling of your choice (e.g., bell peppers, olives, mushrooms, etc.)
  • 2-3 tablespoons cooking oil (olive oil or vegetable oil)
  • Flour paste for sealing

Instructions:

1. Prepare the filling:

· If using any vegetables, sauté them lightly in a pan until they're slightly softened. Set them aside.

· Also steam the chicken or meat you would using.

2. Assemble the pockets:

· Take a slice of bread and remove the crust to make it more pliable.

· Use a rolling pin to flatten the bread slightly.

· Spread a spoonful of pizza sauce at one corner of the bread, leaving a border around the edges.

3. Add the toppings:

· Sprinkle a generous amount of grated mozzarella cheese over the sauce.

· Place your choice of fillings (e.g., pepperoni slices) on top of the cheese.

4. Fold and seal:

· Wet the edges of the bread with the flour paste and carefully roll the bread slice.

· Use a fork to press down and seal the edges, creating a pocket. Make sure it's well-sealed to prevent any filling from oozing out during frying.

5. Repeat for the rest:

· Repeat steps 2-4 for the remaining slices of bread.

6. Bake:

· Preheat a reasonable amount of oil in a pan and make sure it’s hot

· Place your pizza pocket in the hot oil and let it fry till golden brown.

7. Serve:

· Remove the pizza pockets from the oil and let them cool for a minute or two.

· Serve them hot with extra pizza sauce for dipping, if desired.

Enjoy your homemade Bread Pizza Pockets. You can customize these pockets with your favorite pizza toppings for a delicious snack or meal.

Stella Okyere is a journalist and talented scriptwriter with a strong passion for creating a positive impact on society through her writing. She focuses on addressing pressing societal issues to raise awareness and provoke thought.
