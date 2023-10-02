If you also love to try new things, this recipe is definitely for you.
DIY Recipes: How to make bread pizza pockets
If you often have pizza cravings, this recipe is a brilliant way to satisfy your cravings without having to wait forever for your pizza to be delivered.
Recommended articles
Ingredients:
- 4 slices of bread (white or whole wheat)
- 1 cup grated mozzarella cheese
- 1/2 cup pizza sauce (store-bought or homemade)
- 12-16 slices of pepperoni or any filling of your choice (e.g., bell peppers, olives, mushrooms, etc.)
- 2-3 tablespoons cooking oil (olive oil or vegetable oil)
- Flour paste for sealing
Instructions:
1. Prepare the filling:
· If using any vegetables, sauté them lightly in a pan until they're slightly softened. Set them aside.
· Also steam the chicken or meat you would using.
2. Assemble the pockets:
· Take a slice of bread and remove the crust to make it more pliable.
· Use a rolling pin to flatten the bread slightly.
· Spread a spoonful of pizza sauce at one corner of the bread, leaving a border around the edges.
3. Add the toppings:
· Sprinkle a generous amount of grated mozzarella cheese over the sauce.
· Place your choice of fillings (e.g., pepperoni slices) on top of the cheese.
4. Fold and seal:
· Wet the edges of the bread with the flour paste and carefully roll the bread slice.
· Use a fork to press down and seal the edges, creating a pocket. Make sure it's well-sealed to prevent any filling from oozing out during frying.
5. Repeat for the rest:
· Repeat steps 2-4 for the remaining slices of bread.
6. Bake:
· Preheat a reasonable amount of oil in a pan and make sure it’s hot
· Place your pizza pocket in the hot oil and let it fry till golden brown.
7. Serve:
· Remove the pizza pockets from the oil and let them cool for a minute or two.
· Serve them hot with extra pizza sauce for dipping, if desired.
Enjoy your homemade Bread Pizza Pockets. You can customize these pockets with your favorite pizza toppings for a delicious snack or meal.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh