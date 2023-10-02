DIY Recipes: How to make bread pizza pockets

Ingredients:

4 slices of bread (white or whole wheat)

1 cup grated mozzarella cheese

1/2 cup pizza sauce (store-bought or homemade)

12-16 slices of pepperoni or any filling of your choice (e.g., bell peppers, olives, mushrooms, etc.)

2-3 tablespoons cooking oil (olive oil or vegetable oil)

Flour paste for sealing

Instructions:

1. Prepare the filling:

· If using any vegetables, sauté them lightly in a pan until they're slightly softened. Set them aside.

· Also steam the chicken or meat you would using.

2. Assemble the pockets:

· Take a slice of bread and remove the crust to make it more pliable.

· Use a rolling pin to flatten the bread slightly.

· Spread a spoonful of pizza sauce at one corner of the bread, leaving a border around the edges.

3. Add the toppings:

· Sprinkle a generous amount of grated mozzarella cheese over the sauce.

· Place your choice of fillings (e.g., pepperoni slices) on top of the cheese.

4. Fold and seal:

· Wet the edges of the bread with the flour paste and carefully roll the bread slice.

· Use a fork to press down and seal the edges, creating a pocket. Make sure it's well-sealed to prevent any filling from oozing out during frying.

5. Repeat for the rest:

· Repeat steps 2-4 for the remaining slices of bread.

6. Bake:

· Preheat a reasonable amount of oil in a pan and make sure it’s hot

· Place your pizza pocket in the hot oil and let it fry till golden brown.

7. Serve:

· Remove the pizza pockets from the oil and let them cool for a minute or two.

· Serve them hot with extra pizza sauce for dipping, if desired.