Tomato sauce can be any of a number of tomato-based sauces, so long as the predominant ingredient is tomato.

Ingredients

1 medium onion

2 stalks of celery

2 medium carrots

3 tablespoons olive oil

3 cloves of garlic finely chopped

4 14.5 oz cans crushed tomatoes

1 good handful fresh flatleaf parsley chopped

1 good handful fresh basil chopped

Salt and Pepper to taste

Method