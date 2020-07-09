Tomato sauce can be any of a number of tomato-based sauces, so long as the predominant ingredient is tomato.
Ingredients
1 medium onion
2 stalks of celery
2 medium carrots
3 tablespoons olive oil
3 cloves of garlic finely chopped
4 14.5 oz cans crushed tomatoes
1 good handful fresh flatleaf parsley chopped
1 good handful fresh basil chopped
Salt and Pepper to taste
Method
- Add the onion, carrots, and celery and to a food processor and chop it into small pieces.
- Heat 2 tablespoons of the olive oil in a large saucepan on medium heat and saute the onion, celery, and carrots until they are soft and no liquid is being released from them.
- In the middle of the softened vegetables, form a well, add the remaining olive oil, followed by the garlic. Allow the garlic to brown slightly (being careful not to let it burn).
- Mix in the tomatoes and herbs.
- Add seasoning, bring to a boil, lower the heat, and simmer for 30 minutes.
- If you like a thinner sauce you can add it to the food processor and puree into your desired consistency or if you like a thicker sauce, skip this step.