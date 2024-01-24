Perfect for gatherings or a family meal, this recipe will guide you through the process of making a mouth-watering grilled chicken, infused with flavors that resonate with your taste.
DIY Recipe: How to make the best charcoal grilled chicken
Charcoal grilled chicken is a beloved dish known for its smoky flavor and tender meat.
Ingredients:
- 1 whole chicken, cut to preferred sizes
- 2 tablespoons of vegetable oil
- 1 tablespoon of ginger paste
- 1 tablespoon of garlic paste
- 1 teaspoon of paprika
- 1 teaspoon of dried thyme
- 1 teaspoon of cayenne pepper (adjust to taste)
- Salt to taste
- 1 lemon, juiced
- 1 small onion, finely grated
- Freshly ground black pepper
- Spices of your choice
Equipment:
- Charcoal grill
- Grill tongs
- Aluminum foil (optional)
Preparation:
- Marinating the chicken:
- In a large bowl, combine groundnut oil, ginger paste, garlic paste, paprika, thyme, cayenne pepper, salt, lemon juice, grated onion, black pepper, and preferred spices. Mix well to create the marinade.
- Add the chicken pieces to the marinade, ensuring each piece is well coated.
- Cover the bowl and let the chicken marinate in the refrigerator for at least 2 hours, or overnight for best results.
- Preparing the charcoal grill:
- Light up your charcoal grill and let the coals burn until they are white-hot. This usually takes about 15-20 minutes.
- Arrange the coals to create an even heat distribution.
- Grilling the chicken:
- Remove the chicken from the marinade and shake off any excess.
- Place the chicken pieces on the grill. If you prefer less direct heat, you can wrap the chicken in aluminum foil.
- Grill the chicken, turning occasionally, for about 25-30 minutes or until it's thoroughly cooked. The internal temperature should reach 165°F (74°C).
- Serving:
- Once the chicken is cooked, remove it from the grill and let it rest for a few minutes.
- Serve hot, accompanied by your favorite sides such as jollof rice, grilled vegetables, or a fresh salad.
Tips:
- Marinating the chicken for a longer time enhances the flavor.
- Keep an eye on the grill to prevent the chicken from burning.
- Use a meat thermometer to ensure the chicken is cooked safely.
Enjoy your homemade charcoal grilled chicken with friends and family!
