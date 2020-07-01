This food is made from yam which is boiled till it’s tender. It is cooked in a blend of pepper, tomatoes and onions and palm oil.

Ingredients:

1/2 yam medium-sized

1 onion medium-sized (diced)

1.5 Starter Sauce a blend of peppers, tomatoes, and onions

1/2 cup palm oil of fresh

2 Tablespoons Crayfish

Water

Crab meat

Parsley or any leafy vegetables

Method:

Peel and cut the yam into medium-sized chunks and rinse a couple of times

Put the yams inside a pot, add water just to the level of the Yams and let it cook for 15 minutes on a medium to high heat

Add the starter sauce , palm oil, onions, cray fish, salt and stock cubes and allow it to cook for an additional 15 minutes on low heat.

Add the crab meat. (You can use whatever addition you prefer at this point like smoked fish, prawns, smoked turkey, etc)

Mash the yams with a masher or a wooden spoon. (You can mash everything into a creamy paste, and you can mash most of the yams and still leave some chunks behind).

Allow it to simmer for an additional 5 minutes and enjoy while still hot!