It is a very popular drink in Ghana, taken as a snack or a whole meal, depending on the mood.

Rich in all the goodness of milk and millet, it is not difficult to prepare.

Ingredients

2 Cups of Millet

2 Cups of Unsweetened Yogurt

1 Cup of Milk

¾ Cups of Sugar

1 Cup of Water

Method

Soak millet overnight, drain, rinse and grind into a flour.

Bring 1 litre of water to a boil over medium heat.

Then add the ground millet and stir continuously for 20 minutes until lumpy and sticky.

Take off heat and set aside to cool off completely.

In a bowl, mix unsweetened yoghurt with milk sugar and set aside.

Flake the cooled millet with a fork to loosen the lumps and scoop into the serving glasses till a third full.

Pour the yoghurt mixture on the millet, and it is ready to serve.