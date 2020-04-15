It is a very popular drink in Ghana, taken as a snack or a whole meal, depending on the mood.
Rich in all the goodness of milk and millet, it is not difficult to prepare.
Ingredients
2 Cups of Millet
2 Cups of Unsweetened Yogurt
1 Cup of Milk
¾ Cups of Sugar
1 Cup of Water
Method
Soak millet overnight, drain, rinse and grind into a flour.
Bring 1 litre of water to a boil over medium heat.
Then add the ground millet and stir continuously for 20 minutes until lumpy and sticky.
Take off heat and set aside to cool off completely.
In a bowl, mix unsweetened yoghurt with milk sugar and set aside.
Flake the cooled millet with a fork to loosen the lumps and scoop into the serving glasses till a third full.
Pour the yoghurt mixture on the millet, and it is ready to serve.