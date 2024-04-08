How to make peeled yam last long in your freezer using salt

Let’s dive into how you can keep your yam fresh for longer, ensuring no waste and always having some ready for your next dish.

Why salt?

Salt is a well-known preservative that has been used for centuries to keep food from spoiling. But why does it work so well with yam?

Salt helps to lower the freezing point of water, which is beneficial in preventing freezer burn on your yam slices.

Additionally, it acts as an antimicrobial agent, slowing down the growth of bacteria that can cause food to spoil. This method is not just about preservation; it also helps maintain the yam's texture and taste over time.

Step-by-step guide

Peel and slice: Start by peeling your yams and cutting them into your desired size. Make sure they are clean and dry. Blanch: Briefly blanch the slices in boiling water for about 2-3 minutes. This step helps to deactivate enzymes that can degrade the yam over time. Cooldown: Immediately immerse the blanched yam slices in ice water to stop the cooking process. Saltwater solution: Prepare a saltwater solution by dissolving a couple of tablespoons of salt in a liter of water. Soak the yam slices in the solution for a few minutes. Drain and dry: Drain the yams and pat them dry with a clean kitchen towel. Freeze: Place the yam slices on a tray lined with parchment paper, ensuring they are not touching, and freeze them until solid. Once frozen, transfer them to a zip-lock freezer bag or an airtight container.

By incorporating this simple salt trick into your kitchen routine, you can significantly extend the shelf life of peeled yams in your freezer.

Not only does it save time and reduce waste, but it also ensures that you always have yam ready for your favorite recipes. Remember, the key to this method is in the preparation – blanching and using a saltwater solution are steps you shouldn’t skip.