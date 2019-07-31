It’s that time of the year again, Summer, and our favourite celebrities are beautifully competing with each other on Instagram with eye-popping vacation pictures.

Ghanaian actress, Jackie Appiah is on vacation and the African beauty is watering our eyes with her lovely photos.

Everybody knows Miss Appiah loves designer brands. While leaving Ghana, she wore a flare dress matched with gold sneakers while holding her Chanel handbag and Louis Vuitton travelling bag.

Upon reaching her destination, the superstar changed into a while long dress, leaving her long tresses to cascade as she flaunts her Dior scandals and Fendi waist bag.

In another post, the Award-winning actress gave us style tips in a green crop top and long skirt captioned “the moment you found the perfect spot on the beach”.

Never skip breakfast according to the dieticians. Jackie Appiah is enjoying her breakfast prepared by one of the best chefs and we are handing to our kitchen right now.