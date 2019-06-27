Over the years, Ghanaian actress, Jackie Appiah has won our hearts and attention with her jaw-dropping looks. Her personal style has evolved over the years. The 35-year-old mother of one, Jackie has given us enough reasons to crown her the queen of style.

We love it when celebrities serve us edgy and fierce looks but sometimes we just want to stick with the simple and elegant looks.

Whenever Jackie steps out to as a wedding guest, to a red carpet event, star-studded event or an interview, the A-lister serves us awesome style tips.

We just look the simplicity of her looks and glancing through her Instagram pictures, all her ensembles could be worn in the years to come and still stand out.

Looking for style inspiration? Check out these photos of Ghanaian actress, Jackie Appiah looking in suits.

We couldn't agree more. Jackie Appiah is a style influencer.

Wedding guest with style and class.

Turn heads at any formal meeting with your looks.

Casual date with the girls? Make a bold fashion statement.

Attending a star-studded event? Be the center of attention with this elegant look.

Be a trendsetter at any wedding.