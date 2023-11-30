ADVERTISEMENT
Make this no-yeast bread with only 3 ingredients

Stella Takyiwaa Okyere

You don’t need to have yeast, eggs, or oil to make this tasty bread, and the good news is this recipe is quick and very easy.

3 ingredient bread-wholesomeyum
3 ingredient bread-wholesomeyum

You don't need to break your wallet just to bake bread at home, you can make a simple three-ingredient bread with flour, yogurt, and baking powder.

Here's a quick recipe:

Ingredients:

  • 2 cups pastry flour/ all-purpose flour
  • 1 cup plain yogurt
  • 1 teaspoon baking powder
Instructions

  1. Preheat your oven.

Mix dry ingredients:

In a large bowl, combine the self-rising flour and baking powder.

Add yogurt:

Add the plain yogurt to the dry ingredients.

Combine into a dough:

Mix the ingredients until a dough forms. You can use a spatula or your hands.

Knead briefly:

Turn the dough out onto a lightly floured surface and knead it for just a minute until it comes together.

Shape the dough:

Shape the dough into a round loaf or any desired shape.

Place in a baking dish.

Place the shaped dough in a greased or parchment-lined baking dish or on a baking sheet.

Score the top (optional):

You can score the top of the dough with a sharp knife if you like.

Bake:

Bake in the preheated oven for about 25-30 minutes or until the top is golden brown and the bread sounds hollow when tapped.

Cool:

Allow the bread to cool for a few minutes before slicing.

Another good thing about this recipe is that you don't need to do any intensive kneading of the dough or leave the dough for long hours for it to rise.

This three-ingredient bread is quick and easy to make, and the yogurt adds a nice texture and flavor. Enjoy it with your favorite spreads or use it for sandwiches!

