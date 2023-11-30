Make this no-yeast bread with only 3 ingredients

Here's a quick recipe:

Ingredients:

2 cups pastry flour/ all-purpose flour

1 cup plain yogurt

1 teaspoon baking powder

ADVERTISEMENT

Instructions

Preheat your oven.

Mix dry ingredients:

In a large bowl, combine the self-rising flour and baking powder.

Add yogurt:

ADVERTISEMENT

Add the plain yogurt to the dry ingredients.

Combine into a dough:

Mix the ingredients until a dough forms. You can use a spatula or your hands.

Knead briefly:

Turn the dough out onto a lightly floured surface and knead it for just a minute until it comes together.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shape the dough:

Shape the dough into a round loaf or any desired shape.

Place in a baking dish.

Place the shaped dough in a greased or parchment-lined baking dish or on a baking sheet.

Score the top (optional):

ADVERTISEMENT

You can score the top of the dough with a sharp knife if you like.

Bake:

Bake in the preheated oven for about 25-30 minutes or until the top is golden brown and the bread sounds hollow when tapped.

Cool:

Allow the bread to cool for a few minutes before slicing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Another good thing about this recipe is that you don't need to do any intensive kneading of the dough or leave the dough for long hours for it to rise.